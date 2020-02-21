Sloto’Cash Has it All, Play to Win Progressives to Cashbacks

Sloto’Cash is Offering it All from Progressive Jackpot Bonuses, Cashback to Regular Casino Game Promotions

It doesn’t matter what you prefer or enjoy playing! When you play at Sloto’Cash Casino they have you covered with everything from progressive jackpot bonuses, cashback to casino game offers. Sloto’Cash has something for everyone every day of the week. Their daily promotions are second to none covering every aspect just like their progressive jackpots and casino games coupons.

There are three coupons that can be claimed on a daily with the first one 60% extra on top of your $35 plus deposit with promo code 60ROYAL. This exclusive code is valid with just blackjack and video poker and has a 34x wagering.

The second code is worth 50% with promo code SLOTOJACKPOT. This bonus can be claimed with all deposits worth $25 or more and is valid on slots and other casino games. The third code is SUITEMUP and is good for 100% with all $35 plus deposits. Play blackjack and video poker and cashout your big wins after you wager through the requirement of 60x.

Prefer to play your favorite games with no bonus? If so, Sloto’Cash will give up to 35% in cashback to players who don’t use a bonus with their deposit. To claim the cashback offer contact live chat and they will credit the bonus. You only have 48 hours after losing your deposit to receive the offer.