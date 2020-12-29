Sloto’Cash is Celebrating 2021 with Positive Feelings and Big Bonuses

Say goodbye to 2020 and hello 2021 with positive feelings and big bonuses! Sloto’Cash says its time to put this year behind us, and we agree! Saying goodbye to a challenging year is probably one of the easiest things everyone can do this year.

To celebrate the positive vibes and toasting to a brand-new year, Sloto’Cash is giving away one of their best collection of bonuses yet with a $121 New Year’s Gift, Free Spins, Unlimited Cashback, Deposit Matches and Low Playthrough Bonuses every single day of the new year, and if you’re a brand-new player your welcome bonus is even bigger!

Deposit – Bonus Bonus Code – Extra’s

$25+ 121% + 21 Spins 2021BONUS-1 1st bonus of the year (30x)

$25+ 221% + 21 Spins 2021BONUS-2 2nd bonus of the year (30x)

$121 Free Chip 2021FREECHIP Redeem above (40x)

$20+ 400% 400CASINO 1st Deposit! (40x)

$25+ 100 Spins 100ADDEDSPINS 1st Deposit! (5x!)

$25+ $100 Free 25EASYWIN100 1st Deposit! (40x)

Let’s start the new year off right! Play Sloto’Cash Casino to claim your New Year’s free cash! Sign up with Sloto’Cash and make your first deposit and receive $7,777 in Welcome Bonuses plus 300 free spins.