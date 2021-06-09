Sloto’Cash is Offering Some Great Daily Bonuses All Month Long

If you’re looking for some great daily bonuses Sloto’Cash is where its at! Summer is here, and there’s no denying that the upcoming summer months are going to be scorching hot!

To help cool you cool off, Sloto’Cash put together a whole list of summertime bonuses. Ranging from free chips, deposit match bonuses to free spins, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Below are just a handful of the daily extra’s available to claim. Check out Sloto’Cash’ promotions page to see all of the extra’s.

Deposit Bonus | Coupon Code | More Info

$10+ 25% Instant Cashback Via Chat (10x)

$25+ 65% 65EASYWIN Low Roll Over (15x)

$25+ Up to 100 Spins EASYFOREST Added Spins! (10x)

$30+ 77% SLOTO77WEEKEND +77 Asgard Spins (30x)

$25+ 75% SLOTONOLIMITS +25 Spins! (25x)

$25+ Up to 350 Spins TRIPLELUCK-1 Monthly Pack

$25+ 150% + 25 Spins SLOTSOUL-1 1st Bonus (30x)

$25+ 200% + 25 Spins SLOTSOUL-2 2nd Bonus (30x)

$100 Free Chip SLOTS100SOUL Redeem above (40x)

Get started claiming your daily rewards with Sloto’Cash today! To help get you started Sloto’Cash is offering all new accounts $7,777 in free casino bonuses plus 300 free spins.