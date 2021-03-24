Sloto’Cash’ Spring Kick-Off Bonus Pack – Get Over 300 Free

It’s time to harvest some serious wins over at Sloto’Cash this week. The Spring Kick-Off bonus pack is waiting to be claimed with 200% match bonuses and free spins galore.

Bonus Up to Coupon Code Game 200% + 100 Spins $2,000 SLOTO1MATCH Voodoo Magic 200% + 50 Spins $2,000 SLOTO2MATCH Witch’s Brew 100% + 50 Spins $1,000 SLOTO3MATCH Bubble Bubble 100% + 50 Spins $1,000 SLOTO4MATCH Bubble Bubble 2 177% + 50 Spins $1,777 SLOTO5MATCH Voodoo Magic

The above bonuses must be redeemed in consecutive order. All bonuses plus deposits must be wagered at least 25x on slots or keno before making a withdrawal. All of Sloto’Cash’ bonuses, no matter which one you claim, hold no max cashout.

These bonuses are just one good example how great Sloto’Cash is with giving away free bonuses. There is literally something new every day players can claim to boost their bankroll and to feel appreciated. From the welcome bonus package to free spins and cashback, Sloto’Cash stands above all the rest when it comes to taking care of their own, not to mention the lightning fast cashouts and hundreds of games.