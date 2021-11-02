Sloto’Cash’s Daily Promotions Calendar is Going the Extra Mile

Go the extra mile this month when you play Sloto’Cash with thankful and bountiful bonuses

Go the extra mile when you play Sloto’Cash this month. November is definitely a month for motivation with everyone helping others more so this month than others. It’s the last stretch before the new year is upon us, and Sloto’Cash thought what better way to play all month long than with some extra bonuses.

Mr. Sloto has put together a daily promotions calendar that will help make the most out of life this holiday season with free chips, cosmic spins, deposit match bonuses, unlimited cashback and so much more.

Deposit Bonus Code | More Info

$25+ 75% E-SLOTS +15 Spins! (30x)

$50+ 100% E-SLOTS +20 Spins! (30x)

$100+ 125% E-SLOTS +25 Spins! (30x)

$150+ 150% E-SLOTS +30 Spins! (30x)

$200+ 175% E-SLOTS +35 Spins! (30x)

$300+ 225% E-SLOTS +50 Spins! (30x)

$10+ 25% Instant Cashback Via Chat (10x)

$25+ 65% 65EASYWIN Low Roll Over (15x)

$25+ Up to 100 Spins SUMMERFIESTA 10x Roll Over!

$30+ 77% SLOTO77WEEKEND +77 Spins (30x)

$25+ 75% SLOTONOLIMITS +25 Spins! (25x)

$25+ 500 Free Spins SUPERNATURAL-1 Monthly Pack

$25+ 150% + 33 Spins EXTRAMILE-1 1st Bonus (30x)

$25+ 200% + 33 Spins EXTRAMILE-2 2nd Bonus (30x)

– $111 Free Chip EXTRAMILE-3 Redeem above (40x)

There’s a lot to be thankful for this month especially when you play Sloto’Cash Casino!