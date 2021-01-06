Spend Saturday Playing Vegas Crest Casinos Bonus Bonanza Giveaway

What better way to spend your Saturday than playing Vegas Crest Casinos Bonus Bonanza giveaway? Receive up to 300% extra to play any of Vegas Crests’ casino games on the first deposit of the day on Saturday.

Vegas Crest hosted the Bonus Bonanza in the past, and it was so popular players wanted it to come back, and it did! All depositing players are eligible to claim the special bonus with VIP players receiving the max of 300%. All you need to do to take advantage of the bonus bonanza is make a qualifying deposit of $50 or more on Saturday.

Deposit

$50-$100.00 receive 100% Casino Bonus

$100.01-$250.00 receive 150% Casino Bonus

$250.01-$1,000 receive 250% Casino Bonus

$250.01-$1,000 and are VIP receive 300% Casino Bonus

Only the first deposit of the day is eligible for the extra bonus. The bonus can be used to play a wide selection of the games. The bonus cannot be claimed in conjunction with any other bonus. New players are offered their very own bonus offer worth up to $2,500 plus 100 free spins.

Just for signing up Vegas Crest is giving all new players 10 no deposit free spins, and then 200% up to $1,000 plus 30 free spins with the first deposit and 300% up to $1,500 with the second deposit plus 60 free spins.