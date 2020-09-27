Spin and Win with Some Saucify Bonuses When you Play Vegas Crest

Vegas Crest is hosting a slot tournament that is guaranteeing some saucifying wins. There’s still a couple days to get in on the action and spin your way to the top of the leaderboard to secure the $1,000 cash prize for 1st place.

Spin to the top and win, it’s that easy! Vegas Crest has selected all of the favorite Saucify slots for the competition; Shells’ n Swells, Cash Vegas, Show me the Honey, Charmz, Big Game, Nordic Wild, Big British Bake, The Prize is Right, Hercules- the 12 Labours and Destiny Wild. To be a winner just simply spin the reels of any of the qualifying slots and score the best equalized win over 5 consecutive spins.

Ranking – Prizes – Balance

1st Place $1000 Cash

2nd Place $500 Casino Bonus

3rd Place $150 Casino Bonus

4th Place $75 Casino Bonus

5th Place $50 Casino Bonus

6th – 10th Place $25 Casino Bonus

11th – 20th Place $10 Casino Bonus

To be eligible you must have made at least one deposit in the previous 7 days. If there is a tie, the player who scored their ranking first will win. All prizes will be credited to winners the following Monday after the promotion ends.