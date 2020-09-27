Spin and Win with Some Saucify Bonuses When you Play Vegas Crest

By
Peter McCullough
-
0
2
Spin and Win with Some Saucify Bonuses When you Play Vegas Crest

Vegas Crest is hosting a slot tournament that is guaranteeing some saucifying wins. There’s still a couple days to get in on the action and spin your way to the top of the leaderboard to secure the $1,000 cash prize for 1st place.

Spin to the top and win, it’s that easy! Vegas Crest has selected all of the favorite Saucify slots for the competition; Shells’ n Swells, Cash Vegas, Show me the Honey, Charmz, Big Game, Nordic Wild, Big British Bake, The Prize is Right, Hercules- the 12 Labours and Destiny Wild. To be a winner just simply spin the reels of any of the qualifying slots and score the best equalized win over 5 consecutive spins.

Ranking – Prizes – Balance
1st Place $1000 Cash
2nd Place $500 Casino Bonus
3rd Place $150 Casino Bonus
4th Place $75 Casino Bonus
5th Place $50 Casino Bonus
6th – 10th Place $25 Casino Bonus
11th – 20th Place $10 Casino Bonus

To be eligible you must have made at least one deposit in the previous 7 days. If there is a tie, the player who scored their ranking first will win. All prizes will be credited to winners the following Monday after the promotion ends.

Peter McCullough
Peter McCullough, is our online poker/sports betting writer. He has been with us since our old website, Casino Scam Report (https://www.casinoscamreport.com). Since rebranding to Casino Players Report, Peter continues to focus on the online poker/sports betting industry news.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here