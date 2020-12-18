Spin for a Christmas Jackpot + Festive Holiday Bonuses at Slotland

Slotland has a Christmas Jackpot + Special Festive Bonuses to Kick Off Some Holiday Cheer! Get Started with Reload Bonuses & More!

Christmas is right around the corner and it’s time to relax and spin yourself a nice Christmas jackpot. Slotland is offering several different festive bonuses. Get started with spinning the mini slot for a reload bonus offer worth up to 100%. Other great reload offers include a 30% and 50% match.

Receive 133% extra with all Cryptocurrency and Coinify deposits worth at least $10- $500 max. Use bonus code CRYPTOSPINS 1x to enjoy the slots, progressive games and keno.

Enjoy an extra 100% for slots only when you deposit between $25-$300 with bonus code SLOTS100. This bonus is valid just one time and is subject to 29x wagering.

Receive up to an extra 80% with coupon code DECEMBER when you deposit between $10-$300. Gold members receive 80%, Silver 60%, Bronze 40% and 30% for all non-VIP players. This bonus is redeemable 4x per day and is subject to 27x wagering.

Treat yourself and relax a bit when you play Slotland Casino from now through December 20th. Fix yourself a nice glass of eggnog and grab some extra spins this holiday season!