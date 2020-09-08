Spin for a million when you play this months Jackpot Trigger at CryptoSlots Casino. Stake your chance at a $1,000,000 win when you boost your Jackpot Token count, every spin counts! CryptoSlots is offering up to a 60% match valid for one week only.

Receive the maximum 60% extra when you deposit $400-$600. 45% will be received on all deposits worth $200-$399, 30% on deposits worth $100-$199 and 15% on deposits valued from $15-$99. The jackpot spins bonus can be used twice per day and is valid for all slots except for Jackpot Trigger. To receive the extra boost, you must use bonus code JACKPOTSPINS before making a deposit.

The bonus plus deposit must be wagered at least 35x before winnings can be cashed out. You have until September 13th to spin for a million so better hurry over to CryptoSlots. Earn Jackpot Tokens when you play any of the games. One token will be give for every $100 won on the games.

Join CryptoSlots today if you haven’t played. New players are welcomed with a special Casino Players Report welcome bonus worth 177% with the first deposit using our exclusive promotional welcome code MATCH177CSRP.