Spin to Win in Vegas Crest Casinos Grand Slots Tourney

Opt-in to win a share of the $2,350 prize pool when you play Vegas Crest Casinos Grand Slots Tourney

It’s a brand-new month which means brand-new daily promotions when you play Vegas Crest Casino. Get started when you opt-in and play the Grand Slots Tourney for a chance to scoop up part of the $2,350 in prizes that’s up for grabs.

There’s no specific theme for the Grand tournament simply play any of the special slots, and when you score the best equalized win over 10 spins you earn points and get your name on the leaderboard. The top 50 players are guaranteed either $1,000 in cash for 1st place, or a casino bonus for the remaining 49 spots. The eligible games are; Sin City Nights, Primal Hunt, Stampede, Gemmer, Quarterback, Faerie Spells, Vlad Dracula, Book of Darkness, Gods of Egypt, Diamond Dragon, Viking Victory, Spring Tails and Stacked.

The Grand Slots tournament will run from 12:01am EDT on Monday through 11:59pm EDT on Wednesday, each week during the month of July. All prizes will be awarded on the following Thursday.

Remember, you must opt-in or your scores won’t count. The $1,000 1st place prize doesn’t have a wagering requirement, but the casino bonuses do.