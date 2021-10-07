Spin to Win w/Miami Club Casinos Free Spins/Chips Bonus

By
Tanya L.
-
0
4
Spin to Win w/Miami Club Casinos Free Spins/Chips Bonus

Play Miami Club Casinos Offering Free Spins and Free Chips on Over 9 New Slot Games

Miami Club Casino has tons of new games with each one offering a free spins bonus. Hurry on over and try out the games before the codes expire at the end of this month.

  • Wheel of Chance II- The Big Wheel use bonus code BIGWHEEL50 for $50 free spins
  • Hero School: All for One- use bonus code BEAHERO for $5.00 free to try out the new game.
  • First and Ten- use instant coupon FDOWN50 for 50 free spins and double comp points.
  • Double Header- Bonus code STRIKE50 will get you 50 free spins.
  • The Wild Show- claim bonus code WILDSHOW10 for free spins to test out the new slot.
  • Winning Vegas- Claim instant coupon code VEGAS10 for a little sample of the four bonus features and a chance to spin the Big Bonus Wheel.
  • Parrot Party- Coupon code PARTMI20 is valid for 20 free spins.
  • Butterflies II- Claim 40 free spins on the new game when you claim bonus code NEWFLY2.
  • Mystic Gems- 100 free spins can be yours when you claim instant coupon MYSTIC100.

Make sure to read the terms and conditions with each bonus code before playing.

Tanya L.
Tanya L. made the move with us from Casino Scam Report (https://www.casinoscamreport.com) over to Casino Players Report (https://www.casinoplayersreport.com) as we re-branded in 2017. She handles political gambling and casino industry news.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here