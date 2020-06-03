Spin Your Way to Win with Texas Destiny at CryptoSlots Casino

CryptoSlots Casino is now offering the new Texas Destiny slot with introductory bonuses to try the new game

Get your lasso ready to gather up some wins playing CryptoSlots Casinos latest slot game Texas Destiny. All week long enjoy some free spins and match bonuses to try out the new game. The introductory bonuses are valid from now through June 4th and 23:59pm. The match bonuses cannot be used to play the Jackpot Trigger games and must be used to play the corresponding games; Texas Destiny only for NEWSLOT bonus code and all slots for SPIN22 promo code.

55% Match Bonus

on deposits $150 – $300

45% on deposits $75 – $149

25% on deposits $25 – $74

Valid 5x per day

must be wagered 35x

Valid for Texas Destiny only

Bonus code: NEWSLOT

22% More Spins

on deposits $10+

Valid 2x per day

must be wagered 35x

Valid for All Slots

Bonus code: SPIN22

Don’t forget to enter in and claim the bonus code before making the qualifying deposit. CryptoSlots Casinos’ general terms and conditions apply. Grab your cowboy hat, put your boots on, your about ready to head into the wild west and lasso up some big wins!