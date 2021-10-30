Sprinkle Some Halloween Magic at Slotland Casino

Happy Spook Season from Slotland Casino! To celebrate the Halloween festivities Slotland is sprinkling some Halloween magic onto your cash balance with some spOOktacular BOOnus days.

Don’t tell the witches but there are freebie chips, haunted deposit match bonuses valid for all slots and some haunting all game deposit matches too!

Halloween Freebie with bonus code TREATS…Depending on your loyalty level you can claim for the following free chips.

$50-Gold

$35-Silver

$20-Bronze

$13-non VIP

122% BOOnus

Use bonus code HAUNTED when you deposit $5-$300 to claim an extra 122% bonus valid for all slots.

Up to 70% Extra

Bonus code HALLOWEEN is valid for up to 70% Extra.

70% when you deposit $200-$300

55% when you deposit $100-$199

30% when you deposit $30-$99

The bonus code can be redeemed three times per day and is valid for all games. The bonus plus deposit is subject to 27x wagering.

All of the Halloween bonuses are valid from now through Sunday October 31st at 23:59pm EDT. In order to be eligible for the freebie bonus players must have made at least one minimum deposit of $30 within the last 90 days. Slotland’s general terms and conditions apply to the Halloween promo.