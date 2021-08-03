Start the Month Off Right and Get Your Crypto Lotto Tickets

Let’s start the month of August off on the right foot! Strike it rich when you play CryptoSlots’ Crypto Lotto worth more than $10,000.

Earn tickets all month long to have a chance at winning 1st place with a guaranteed $10,000, or one of the other great prizes. It couldn’t be any easier to get entered into the Lotto. Earn 1 Crypto Lotto ticket every day that you wager at least $100 on the slots, excluding Jackpot Tigger. At the end of the month CryptoSlots will have a random draw to determine the winners.

1st place- guaranteed $10,000

2nd place- $5,000

3rd place- $1,000

4th-10th place- $50 plus 50 free jackpot tokens

11th-20th place- $25 plus 25 free jackpot tokens

Terms and conditions are as follows; to be eligible you must have at least 3 confirmed deposits and have made at least $100 in confirmed deposits total. All lotto tickets are credited instantly. Winners will be notified by email on or after August 31st. All prizes are subject to 1x wagering.

Start earning your CryptoSlots Lotto tickets today! Get started with 177% Match bonus on the first deposit with bonus code MATCH177CSRP.