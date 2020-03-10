Start Winning With New Vegas Twin Slot at CryptoSlots Casino

CryptoSlots Has Special New Exciting Bonuses Available Now on Their Upcoming Release of Their Latest Slot, Vegas Twin!

Get ready for a big launch across CryptoSlots this week! Vegas Twin will be officially live with classic symbols lining up across a single payline and double the chance to win with every spin made. This is going to be one of CryptoSlots’ craziest slots yet!

We don’t know or have a lot of information on the new game yet, but what we do know is that it guarantees to shake up your gameplay with every spin. To celebrate the launch on March 11th CryptoSlots is offering players a couple introductory bonuses.

The first bonus is a Cash Top Ups. All deposits of $400 will receive an extra $250. Deposits made between $200-399 will receive an additional $120. $50 extra will be credited to all deposits between $100-$199 and $15 for deposits worth $30-$99. To receive the Cash Top Ups bonus claim VEGASTWIN in the cashier before making a deposit. The bonus is valid for Vegas Twin only and can be claimed 4x a day. Deposit plus bonus monies must be wagered at least 35x.

The second bonus can be claimed with promo code NEWSLOTS. This is worth an extra 25% on all deposit of $25 or more. This bonus can also be claimed up to 4x per day and has a wagering requirement of 35x. This bonus can be used for any of CryptoSlots’ Mega Matrix games.