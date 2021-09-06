Strike it Rich at CryptoSlots with Their $10,000 LottoPrize!

Play CryptoSlots Casinos Crypto Lotto for a chance to walk away with $10,000 plus

Earn tickets all month during September for a chance to win CryptoSlots Casinos Crypto Lotto. Each and every month CryptoSlots hosts their own version of the lotto giving away guaranteed cash prizes and free jackpot tokens.

First place prize is a progressive with a guaranteed of at least $10,000 prize.

1st place- minimum $10,000 jackpot

2nd place- $5,000

3rd place- $1,000

4th-10th place- $50 plus 50 free jackpot tokens

11th-20th place- $25 plus 25 free jackpot tokens

How do you enter and have a shot at winning? This is easy just earn one Crypto Lotto Ticket for every day that you play CryptoSlots and wager at least $100 on the slots except for Jackpot Trigger.

Players who want to take part must have at least three confirmed deposits. At least $100 must have been wagered on the slots per day. Winners are determined by a random draw with the drawing taking place on the first day of each month meaning September’s winner’s will be announced October 1st.

The more you play and spin the higher your chances are to winning the Crypto Lotto!

Play CryptoSlots today!