Strike it Rich with Your Very Own Crypto Lotto Win at CryptoSlots

Strike it rich this month when you win your very own Crypto Lotto. CryptoSlots offers its very own Crypto Lotto with 1st place guaranteeing over $10,000.

This isn’t your ordinary lotto game. There are no certain numbers that need to be matched up. Just earn tickets as you play any of CryptoSlots’ games. At the end of the month, December 31st, CryptoSlots will choose, at random, 20 tickets to win the following prizes

1st place – over $12,500 progressive prize

2nd place- $5,000

3rd place- $1,000

4th-10th place- $50 plus 50 free jackpot tokens

11th-20th place- $25 plus 25 free jackpot tokens

Earning your tickets to the random prize draw is easy. 1 Crypto ticket will be earned every day that you wager at least $100 on the slots. All slots are including except for Jackpot Trigger. Everyone earns the same number of tickets, so everyone is getting a fair chance. A total of three deposits must have been made before tickets can be earned.

This is lifetime deposits, so if you’re a CryptoSlots player then you are more than likely qualified. If you haven’t deposited at CryptoSlots yet now is the perfect time to do so to get in on the draw.

First time deposits receive 177% match by using our exclusive welcome bonus code MATCH177CSRP.