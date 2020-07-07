Summer Dreams are Here at Intertops Casino, Get $270K in Bonus Prizes

July 7, 2020 (Press Release) – The lazy days of summer are upon us – but for Intertops Casino players, summertime is time to compete with other players for $270,000 in bonus prizes.

The casino is giving away more than a quarter million dollars in prizes during its Summer Dreams Bonus Contest. Frequent players will compete with each other for $30,000 in weekly bonuses. When the summer draws to a close and the bonus contest wraps up on September 7th there’ll be a final draw for $1000.

Intertops Casino players automatically earn points when they play and players with the most points win the biggest weekly prizes – up to $500 each. And bragging rights!

“More than a quarter million dollars – that’s a lot of money to give away!” said Intertops Casino’s manager. “But competing for the biggest weekly bonuses adds a lot of extra excitement so it’s worth it!”

Intertops Casino’s newest game, RTG’s Wild Hog Luau, is a festive Hawaiian luau. After every winning spin, there’s a re-spin. Winning symbols stick and re-spins continue as long as there’s a win. The Polynesian party’s Scatter symbol is a Hawaiian Totem. Five or more Totems trigger up to 50 free spins. Whenever a Lucky Streak Re-Spin occurs during Free Spins, wins are multiplied up to 10X.

The tropical underwater fantasy, Crystal Waters and the exotic Samba Sunset are also perfect for sunny summer afternoons and warm summer evenings.

“We’ll be sticking pretty close to home this summer,” said one frequent player who’s frequently in the running for the top weekly prizes. “I’ve come close but never won the top prize, but I’m probably gonna be a contender this summer!”

