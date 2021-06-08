Take on Vegas Crest Casinos Summertime Slot Mission and Win

Are you up for a Summertime slot challenge?

If you are play Vegas Crest Casino for a chance to unlock $400 in cash prizes. If you accept the challenge, you must complete six different missions each with a different summer themed slot. There are three slots total. The fun and exciting event starts June 21st. You only have 10 days to complete the task, but if you do the cash reward is yours!

Mission 1- Spin for free with Lobsterama when you trigger 5 free spins. Mission 2- Win with the Legends of the Sea when you win 5 consecutive rounds playing. Mission 3- Everyone is a winner even when you lose 5 consecutive spins playing Summer Smileys. Mission 4- Accumulate at least $5 in winnings playing Lobsterama and it will be a win-win situation. Mission 5- Trigger the bonus feature in Legends of the Sea and you will unlock more chances to win. Mission 6- Spin and win when you spin the reels at least 15 times playing Summer Smileys.

There may be ten days to complete the tasks, but you better hurry over to Vegas Crest Casino to make sure everything is set up including your account. New players can claim a welcome bonus of $2,500 in casino bonuses to get them started.