Take Your Shot Every Month with Ignition Poker’s Monthly Milly Tournaments

Calling all poker players! Take your shot every month when you participate in Ignition Pokers Monthly Milly Tournaments. The monthly Milly only comes around one Sunday per month, and this month that Sunday is June 6th.

The Monthly Milly is a must attend event with $1 million in prize pools up for grabs. This is the biggest recurring event ever hosted at Ignition so be sure to mark your calendars each and every month for your chance to win a share of the guaranteed prize pool.

The buy-in for the Monthly Milly is $535, but there are tons of other ways to win a seat too. Qualifiers will run all year long including several qualifying events two weeks before the monthly competition. Ignition’s poker lobby is where the full schedule of the qualifiers and the tournament details can be found. Tournament tickets earned in the qualifiers cannot be used in any other tournament events and cannot be exchanged for cash.

Get started earning your qualifying seat today or buy-in to the big event this Sunday. Ignition is offering new poker players 100% match bonus with the first deposit up to $1,000.