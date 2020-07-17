TGIF Slots Tournament Happening Only at Vegas Crest Casino

Vegas Crest Casinos TGIF Slots Tournament starts every weekend with the hottest slot action! Every Friday join the TGIF tournament for some guaranteed cash and bonus prizes.

The top 20 players are guaranteed to walk away with a balance boost at Vegas Crest Casino, here’s how the tournament works is; just play any of the listed slots below. If you happen to spin the best equalized spin with one round of play you will see your name across the leaderboard. For example, if your one spin lands you a prize that is 1500x your bet, and that is the highest equalized win then you land your 1st place spot. Other players have the same chance and odds as other players, of course your wager for that spin plays a huge part of the outcome, spin wisely!

Ten Times Wins, Diamond Bar, Big Vegas, The Heroes, Jr. Jungle, Take the Bank, Super Sweets, Show me the Honey, Yeti Hunt, Juicy Jewels, Unicorns Fruit Spalsh and King Winalot.

Ranking : Prizes : Balance

1st Place : $300 : Cash

2nd Place : $100 : Casino Bonus

3rd Place : $50 : Casino Bonus

4th Place : $25 : Casino Bonus

5th Place : $15 : Casino Bonus

6th – 10th : Place $10 : Casino Bonus

11th – 20th : Place $5 : Casino Bonus