The $13,000 Big Event at Vegas Crest is Happening on November 27th

Mark your calendars for Saturday November 27th Vegas Crests’ $13,000 Big Bingo Event is taking place and you don’t want to miss out on a chance to walk away with one cash prize worth $10,000.

The fun and excitement starts at 7pm EDT in the Tourney Bingo room. There will be three top of the hour games playing for $1,000 each and then the big event coverall game at 10pm EDT. Card prices for the top of the hour games are just $2.00 with a special buy 3 get 2 free promotion for all games except the big event.

The big $10,000 Coverall Game can be pre-ordered in case you have plans. Card prices for this game is $5.00 each. Unfortunately, the buy 3 get 2 free is not valid with this game, but with cards costing just $5.00 each that’s a great deal especially when you have a chance to spend $5 to win $10,000! There is a cap of 120 cards per player across the board for all games.

Register today and get started playing Vegas Crest Casino and Bingo. New players can get started with 10 no deposit free spins and then $2,500 in welcome bonuses.