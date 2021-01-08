The Reasons to Play Uptown Aces Casino are Endless!

The top three reasons to play Uptown Aces Casino are fair winning odds, responsible payments and ongoing daily bonuses, not to mention the 450 plus instant games, no download casino platform and mobile options.

When it comes to ongoing daily promotions and bonuses Uptown Aces has all other online casinos beat! Their collection of deposit match bonuses, unlimited cashback and free spin offers are second to none with all bonuses offering low playthrough and NO MAX CASHOUTS. The no max cashouts is rarely seen these days with online casinos, but not at Uptown Aces!

The welcome bonus alone is something to talk about! All new players that sign up with

Uptown Aces Casino will receive $8,888 in welcome bonuses. To activate the welcome bonus just simply sign up, make your first deposit to unlock all of your gifts. The minimum deposit to receive the first and ongoing welcome matches is just $20.

The 1st deposit is matched 250%, the 2nd 150%, the 3rd 100%, the 4th 100%, the 5th 100% and the 6th 188%. The no max cashout rule does apply to the welcome bonus too! The welcome bonuses are subject to 30x wagering rules.