There’s 3 Great Slot Bonuses Waiting Over at Cherry Jackpot

By
Riley
-
0
2
There’s three great slot bonuses waiting over at Cherry Jackpot you better hurry on over to claim and get to spinning your favorite slots today.

80% Daily Slot Bonus
Claim an extra 80% up to two times every day when you deposit $35 or more with all payment options except Cryptocurrency. Deposit with Crypto at Cherry Jackpot and receive an extra 5%. Wagering is 40x before winnings can be withdrawn. The maximum allowed bet is $10.

75-85% Slots Bonus
Claim up to 85% extra up to five times every day of the week. The amount of the bonus depends on your deposit amount.

Crypto Deposit
$10 – $74.99 for 80%
$75 – $149.99 for 85%
$150+ for 90%

All Deposits
$35 – $74.99 for 75%
$75 – $149.99 for 80%
$150+ for 85%

Wagering is 40x before winnings can be cashed out. The maximum allowed bet is $10.
70% Massive Slot Bonus

Deposit and claim a massive 70% slot bonus that can be claimed all day every day, no limits at Cherry Jackpot. Deposit with Crypto and receive an extra 5%. The minimum to deposit with Crypto is only $10. Wagering is 40x the deposit and bonus amount. The maximum allowed bet is $10.

