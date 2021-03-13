There’s a Pot o’ St Patrick’s Bonuses at the End of the Rainbow at Slotland

March 16, 2021 (News Release) – Slotland, WinADay and CryptoSlots players can really get their Irish on this St. Patrick’s Day with match bonuses, cash giveaways and freebies, and an enchanting leprechaun slot game.

Slotland is doubling players’ deposits and offering a generous bonus for cryptocurrency deposits. WinADay is giving a total of $1700 to players enjoying its most Irish slot game. And Cryptoslots is adding up to $100 to deposits.

This time of year, the most popular game at all three casinos is Leprechaun Luck, a 5-reel, 31-payline game with both Wild and Double Wild symbols. When three or more Cauldron symbols appear, players pick one to reveal an instant bonus prize.

Leprechaun Luck is really two games in one. Collecting special symbols triggers a bonus game similar to Snakes and Ladders. Players roll the dice to move a lucky leprechaun up a shamrock stairway and can win up to 500X the triggering bet.

ST PATRICK’S BONUSES

Slotland

Available March 16 – 19, 2021

DEPOSITS DOUBLED

100% Match Bonus – valid for all slots

Deposit $10 – $300

Bonus code: IRISHLUCK

Wager: 28x, may be claimed twice

77% CRYPTOCURRENCY BONUS

Bitcoin & Litecoin deposits of $10-$300

Wagering requirement: 27X. May be claimed twice per day.

Slotland’s next newsletter includes a mini-slot with cash wins up to $17.

WinADay

Available March 17-21, 2021

$10 FREEBIE

Available to all players that have deposited in the last 90 days.

Bonus code: LUCKY10

Wagering requirement 27X; max. cash-out 10X.

$1700 CASH GIVEAWAY

The top 17 spinners of Leprechaun Luck March 17th – 31st will win up to $275 cash prizes (must have deposited in this period to qualify).

Cryptoslots

Available March 17-20, 2021

UP TO $100 TOP-UP

Valid for Leprechaun Luck only.

Bonus Code: PADDYWINS

$100 on deposits over $250; $50 on deposits of $100-$249; $15 on deposits of $25 – $99

Wagering requirement: 35X.

25% MATCH BONUS

Valid for ALL games.

Deposit $30 – $300

Bonus code: STPADDYS

Wagering requirement: 35X

Slotland has been entertaining players all over the world for more than 22 years. WinADay has more unique slots including a large collection of penny slots. Cryptoslots uses only cryptocurrency (Bitcoins, Litecoins and Monero) at its cashier. They share many games and all three are known all over the world for their excellent customer service.