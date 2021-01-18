There’s a Slot Bonus Celebration Happening Over at Las Atlantis Casino

Las Atlantis is still in celebration mode. Celebrating the new year, Las Atlantis is offering up to 165% slot bonus plus 30 free spins on one of their most epic holiday themed slots, Epic Holiday Party.

Celebrate 2021 with an epic offer at Las Atlantis Casino and get three fantastic offers using cryptocurrencies on Epic Holiday Party!

120% slots bonus plus 15 free spins on Epic Holiday Party for all deposits at least $10 with Neosurf, $20 with Bitcoin or $30 with Credit Cards and PayID. 145% slots bonus plus 20 free spins on Epic Holiday Party for all $70 deposits with Neosurf, Bitcoin, Credit Cards and PayID. 165% slots bonus plus 30 free spins on Epic Holiday Party for all $100 deposits with Neosurf, Bitcoin, Credit Cards and PayID.

The minimum deposit to claim the bonus is $10. The promo can be claimed up to three times per day with each eligible deposit. The maximum allowed bet while the bonus is active is $10 anything over the maximum allowed amount will void the bonus and winnings.

The bonus and deposit is subject to 35x wagering. The deposit match bonus can be used to play any of Las Atlantis’ Real Series slots, Slots, Board Games, Keno and Scratch cards. Winnings from the free spins are subject to their own wagering and terms and conditions.