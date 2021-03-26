There’s Always More Chances to Win When You play Vegas Crest

Vegas Crest always gives you more chances to win! Yes, we can all agree that getting a bingo is worth the big prize, but did you know that when you play Vegas Crest you win even if you don’t get the bingo?

The 1To Go prizes rewards 250 bingo points. What can you do with the bingo points? You can use them to enter into fabulous daily, weekly, and monthly cash prize draws.

Daily Draw (250 points) – $50.00 cash

When: Every night at 11:59PM EDT

When: Every night at 11:59PM EDT Weekly Draw (2500 points) – $250.00 cash

When: Every Saturday night at 11:59PM EDT

When: Every Saturday night at 11:59PM EDT Monthly Draw (5,000points) – $1,000.00 cash

When: Last day of every month at 11:59PM EDT

What other online casino and bingo site gives tons of extra chances to win free cash, Vegas Crest does! Are you ready to play some of the biggest online bingo in the industry?

Play Vegas Crest today and get started winning bingo and 1To-Go prizes for a chance to walk away with $1,000 in cash. Get started with 10 no deposit free spins, and then $2,500 in welcome bonuses with the first two deposits.