There’s Still Time to Grab 150 Monthly Spins at Cherry Jackpot!

Every month Cherry Jackpot Casino offers its players tons of extra promotional bonuses including 150 monthly free spins. The month may be almost over, but there is still plenty of time to deposit at least $55 and grab your 150 monthly free spins on Asgard.

Asgard is a popular Realtime Gaming video slot that launched back in 2016 and has been popular ever since for its payouts, bonus features and tons of extras. The 5-reel, 243 ways to win slot boasts a 96% RTP along with multiplies, wilds, scatters, free spins and bonus features.

The value of the 150 free spins is $45. The bonus can be claimed once per month as long as a $55 or more deposit is made. Winnings from the free spins are subject to 40x wagering. Other terms and conditions include the casinos general terms and conditions and a maximum allowed wager of $10 while the playthrough requirements are still active.

The monthly free spins cannot be combined with any other promotional offer. New players can enjoy a 200% welcome on the first 10 deposits with bonus code CHERRY200. After the first deposit is made the monthly free spins will be available to claim.