Three Exclusive Casino Player Offers and John Hunter Promotions

Kick Off May with Fantastic Casino Bonuses to Help You Explore In the Comfort of Home. Win on the New John Hunter, Plus New Slots Million Bonuses

Celebrate with Mr Green and the Release of their New John Hunter Exclusive Promo! To celebrate ther NEW & EXCLUSIVE release ‘John Hunter and the Book of Tut’, Mr Green Casino is sending our players on a €5,000 Cash Quest!

Promo starts 00:01 on May 7th and ends 23:59 CEST on 10th May. The aim is simple: score ‘Best Win from a Single Spin’! (Countries: Austria, Canada, Finland, Germany, International, Ireland, Norway.)

Slots Million New Welcome Package for: Slovenia, Slovakia and Peru are now live with their standard Welcome Offer of: a 100% up to 100€$ + 100 Extra Spins (5x 20 Spins package)

Wagering: 48x, Max bet: 5€$

Intertops Casino Red Special May

Bonus: 200% up to $2,000

Code: MAYWIN1 2. Bonus: $50 FReebie

Code: MAYWIN2

Min. deposit $20, max. bonus amount $2,000.

Coupons have to be redeemed in consecutive order.

Standard wagering requirements (30x dep. + bonus) apply.

Max. cashout for MAYWIN2 is USD 200 with 60x wagering.

Valid until 31st May, 2020.

Plus there is also a Magic Mushroom bonus at Intertops: A fortune-filled forest waits to be discovered in our Slot of the Month Magic Mushroom with double comps throughout May.

Bonus: 150% up to $3,000 + 55 spins

Code:TREASURE150