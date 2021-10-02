Thrilling Halloween Free Spins in October at Cyberspins Casino

Halloween free spins are up for grabs twice a week this month when you play CyberSpins

It’s a brand-new month which means brand-new promotions all month long when you play at CyberSpins. To start off enjoy some Halloween Free Spins every Thursday and Sunday.

That’s right! Up to 100 free spins are up for grabs twice a week all month long!

These aren’t your every day free spin giveaway either these are high value free spins. Depending on how much you deposit and your VIP level you could receive 25, 50 or 100 free spins. The three tiered free spins promotion are all on Halloween themed slots.

Deposit

$55-$100 and receive 25 free spins on Crazy Halloween

$100.01 or more and receive 50 free spins on Band Outta Hell

$125.01 or more and receive 100 free spins on Dark Hearts

Winnings from the free spins are subject to wagering requirements. These requirements are 30x playthrough must be complete before winnings can be cashed out. Free spins are offered on just the first deposit of the day. Make sure to claim your free spins because you only have 24 hours after being credited to use them or they expire and we don’t want that to happen!