Top Up Your Cash Bankroll Every Tuesday at Slotland

Top up your cash bankroll every Tuesday when you play Slotland! Cash top ups are the easiest and most entertaining way to pick your favorite slot and start spinning.

Every Tuesday, Slotland is offering two great bonus deals. The first one is worth up to $100 that can be redeemed just once every Tuesday and is valid for slots only. The second one is a 33% bonus that can be claimed twice and can be used for all slots, video poker and keno games.

CASHTUESDAYS

$15 for deposits $25 – $49

for deposits $25 – $49 $35 for deposits $50 – $99

for deposits $50 – $99 $100 for deposits $100+

for deposits $100+ Redeem 1x per day

Valid for All Slots

Wager 30x

Deposits $25 – $150

TOPUPMORE

33% Bonus

Redeem 2x per day

Valid for All Slots, Keno & Video Poker games

Wager 25x

Deposits $5 – $300

Terms and conditions of Top up Tuesdays is: wagering must be met with each bonus claimed before winnings can be transferred. Slotland’s general terms and conditions of the casino apply. Make sure you visit and play Slotland every Tuesday and Top Up your bankroll!