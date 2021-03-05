Travel Through Time and Space with a Free Spins Week at Intertops

March 8, 2021 (Press Release) — Intertops Poker is encouraging players to try some of the best slots from Betsoft by giving free spins on Back to Venus, Gears of Time, Monster Pop and Take the Bank March 8th to 14th.

Outer space plants with superpowers, exploding monsters, bungling bandits and time travel – this is a week to let the imagine go wild! Also this week, Blackjack players can win Blackjack Jackpot bonus prizes up to $500 for winning hands.

“If you haven’t tried these games yet,” said Intertops Poker’s casino manager, “Now’s the time to find out why, week after week, they’re some of our most popular slots!”

FREE SPINS WITH DEPOSITS

Available March 8-14, 2021

30 Free Spins on Back to Venus

Min. deposit $25

Coupon code: ALIEN30

60 Free Spins on Gears of Time

Min. deposit $50

Coupon code: GEAR60

80 Free Spins on Monster Pop

Min. deposit $75

Coupon code: OGRE80

100 Free Spins on Take the Bank

Min. deposit $100

Coupon code: VAULT100

Wagering requirement: 30X. Max cash-out: $250.

Back to Venus is a space age fantasy where alien plants have superpowers that can lead to out-of-this-world payouts.

Gears of Time is a streampunk fantasy featuring time traveler Miles Bellhouse. Another Cluster Pay game, winning clusters that cover highlighted positions can trigger one of the special Time Traveling features.

Monster Pop is a Cluster Pays slot with Monster Cloner symbols than can expand the grid from 5X5 up to 13X13 with extra Wilds for extra chances to win.

Bombs explode and become Wilds and Police Car symbols can trigger 15 free spins with sticky Wilds in Betsoft’s popular cops-and-robbers game, Take the Bank.

$2000 BLACKJACK JACKPOT

March 8-14, 2021

This week, 170 Blackjack players will win a total of $2000 in blackjack bonuses. They’ll win $5 for Suited Blackjacks and $10 for Small Suite Blackjacks (6-7-8). Big Suites (Ace 2,3,4,5,6) win a $25 bonus. Top prize is $500 for a Suited Big Suite Blackjack. Players can win up to $250 in bonus cash playing regular Blackjack, Double Draw Blackjack, Perfect Pair Blackjack or Face Up 21, all found under the new Tangente tab in the Casino section of the site.

Intertops Poker is one of the world’s favorite online poker sites. In its Casino Games section, it has hundreds of slots and table games from four leading games providers. Intertops recently celebrated the anniversary of the world’s first online wager, placed in its online sportsbook 25 years ago.