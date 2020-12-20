Tuesdays at Vegas Crest Casino Are All About the Fairytale Slot Adventure

Vegas Crest Fairytale Magic on Tuesdays Gives Players a Way to a Spellbinding Cash Reward of $50!

Tuesday’s just got a little better this month at Vegas Crest Casino. Summon your inner fairy or unicorn and jump on board to conquer four personal tasks. The four tasks are magical and mystical with each one challenging your inner senses and rewarding $50 in cash if all tasks can be completed.

Task 1- Brave the frozen lands and conquer the frozen fairies. If you can complete this task you will rewarded for your hard work with 5 free spins on the Frozen Fairies slot.

Task 2- Love will conquer all when you win Prince Charming’s heart with 5 consecutive wins on the Prince Charming slot

Task 3- Be the hero and complete a legendary adventure when you play at least 30 games on the Legendary Mulan slot.

Task 4- Jump over the rainbow and take a wild ride on the marshmallow cloud when you win $3.00 or more playing Unicorns.

Will you complete the fairytale slot adventure task? Be one of the first to do so and enjoy your mission reward! If you need help getting started Vegas Crest is offering all new players who register 10 no deposit free spins to try out the games and up to $2,500 plus 100 free spins with the first two deposits.