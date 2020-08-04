Two Exclusive Intertops Casino Deals You Dont Want to Miss

Casino Players Exclusive Deal for August 2020 From Intertops Casino is A Refreshing Chance to Enjoy Some Much Needed R&R

Intertops Casino is throwing a summer beach prize party with exclusive bonus refreshments:

Bonus: 200% up to $4,000 using code: AUGWIN1 Bonus: $75 Freebie using code: AUGWIN2

* Min. deposit $20, max. bonus amount $4,000.

* Coupons have to be redeemed in consecutive order.

* Standard wagering requirements (30x dep. + bonus) apply.

* Max. cashout for AUGWIN2 is USD 400 with 60x wagering.

* Valid until 31st August, 2020.

Exclusive Slot of the Month Deal

Celebrate summer Hawaiian-style in our Slot of the Month Wild Hog Luau with double comps throughout August.

Exclusive Casino Players Deal

Bonus: 150% up to $5,555 + 100 spins using code: HAWAII

* Min. deposit $20, max. bonus amount $5,555.

* Free spins are valid for Wild Hog Luau.

* Any winnings from free spins are subject to 10x wagering.

* Standard wagering requirements (30x dep. + bonus) apply for the deposit bonus.

* Valid until 31st August, 2020.