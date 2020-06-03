Two Fantastic Exclusive Offers In June 2020 at Intertops Casino

Intertops Casino Special June Bonuses are the Perfect Way to Jump Start Your Summer Fun Time!

Hit the strip and enjoy everything Sin City has to offer on five reels in our fancy new Vegas Lux slot at Intertops Casino.

Casino Players can get an exclusive bonus deal:

Bonus: 150% up to $3,333 + 33 spins

Code: VEGASWIN150

* Min. deposit $20, max. bonus amount $3,333.

* Any winnings from free spins are subject to 10x wagering.

* Standard wagering requirements (30x dep. + bonus) apply for the deposit bonus.

* Valid until 30th June, 2020.

There is also a second offer on deck for players at Intertops Casino:

Bonus: 200% up to $5,555

Code: JUNWIN1 Bonus: $55 Freebie

Code: JUNWIN2

* Min. deposit $20, max. bonus amount $5,555.

* Coupons have to be redeemed in consecutive order.

* Standard wagering requirements (30x dep. + bonus) apply.

* Max. cashout for JUNWIN2 is USD 200 with 60x wagering.

* Valid until 30th June, 2020.