Two New Slotland Slots, Zoomania and Night in Venice

Go Wild in the Jungle or Enter the Route to Romance, With Two New Mega Matrix Slots at Slotland Casino
Start spinning your way to romance or finding your way through the jungle this week when you play at Slotland Casino! Slotland has everyone covered with their weekly bonuses from now until the 17th.
|Code
|Bonus
|Deposit
|Redeem
|Wager
/ Max Cash Out
|Valid For
|FREEBIE
|$17
|Only for players who have deposited in the last 90 days
|1x
|25x / 6x
|Zoomania & Night in Venice
|TRYME
|130%
|$25 – $250
|2x
|33x
|Zoomania & Night in Venice
|ALLSLOTS
|90%
|Cryptocurrency & Cardbit deposits
$5 – $300
|1x per day
|29x
|All Slots
|50MATCH
|50%
|$5 – $300
|3x per day
|24x
|All Slots, Keno & Progressive Jackpot games
Each of the above-mentioned bonuses adhere to Slotland’s general terms and conditions. The freebie bonus code is only valid for players who have made at least one deposit in the last 90 days.
All newbie Slotland players are eligible to claim the weekly bonuses except for the freebie one. After a deposit is made the bonus will be eligible to claim. Make a first time deposit and Slotland will match it with a 200% welcome bonus up to $200 plus a $33 no deposit bonus. There is no maximum cashout, but there is a 12x deposit plus bonus wagering requirement that must bet met.