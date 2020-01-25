Two New Slots, Money Mouse and Pulsar + High Noon $5000 Freeroll

New Weekend Bonuses are On Deck, Get SPecial Bonuses on RTG’s New Slot Pulsar, Plus Money Mouse™ is LIVE and Its High Stakes at High Noon

This week, RealTime Gaming announced its upcoming new slot, Pulsar! This cosmic slot features a a honeycomb grid, a Neutron Star Feature for titanic explosions of wins; and the Cascading Wins Feature, which generates new winning combinations from the symbols falling into the spaces left by symbols removed from paid winnings or as a result of a neutron star explosion.

Pulsar comes to Sloto’Cash Casino Wednesday 29th Jan 2020 and players can set off for a winning spin with $7,777 Match Bonus + 300 Free Spins!

Pragmatic Play’s latest slot Money Mouse is live at Black Diamond Casino! This new 3×5, 25 payline video slot stars the titular lucky mouse celebrating the Lunar New Year! Right now all new players can enjoy 25 Free Spins (no deposit) + 200% up to $2000 on their first deposit (Standard Welcome Offer).

And its high stakes at high noon at Red Stag Casino. Players the chance to win $5000, for FREE with the High Stakes at High Noon $5000 Freeroll

Game: Eastern Dragon

Date: Jan 23 – Feb 5

Buy in: $0.00

Rebuy: $4.99

Prize: $5000

All players

PLUS there is a 400% up to $800 + 100 Spins on Fruit Loot using code: FRUIT400 / Min. deposit: $25