Unlock $7,777 in Free Welcome Bonuses + a 300 Freebie

It’s all treats, no tricks when you play Sloto’Cash this month! All month long, Sloto’Cash is giving away some extra treats with free spins, deposit match bonuses, instant cashback and more.

Deposit Bonus Code Your Extra Treats

$30+ 77% SLOTO77WEEKEND +77 Vegas Spins (30x)

$25+ 75% SLOTONOLIMITS +25 Spins! (25x)

$25+ Up to 350 Spins SLOTSGLORY-1 Monthly Pack

$25+ 150% + 50 Spins COOLPUMPKIN-1 1st Bonus (30x)

$25+ 200% + 50 Spins COOLPUMPKIN-2 2nd Bonus (30x)

– $100 + 50 Spins COOL100PUMPKIN Redeem above (40x)

$20+ 400% 400CASINO 1st Deposit! (40x)

$25+ 100 Spins 100ADDEDSPINS 1st Deposit! (5x!)

$25+ $100 Free 25EASYWIN100 1st Deposit! (40x)

It doesn’t matter what you are looking for in terms of extras, Sloto’Cash has you covered! These are just a handful of ongoing promotional offers. The giveaways start the second you sign up and create a new account.

New players can get their foot in the door and unlock $7,777 in free welcome bonuses PLUS 300 free spins with the first deposit. The minimum deposit to claim the free welcome cash is just $20. There is no max cashout and wagering is only 25x. Sloto’Cash is known for their very low playthrough requirements on all their bonuses.