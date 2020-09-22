Up to $3000 Introductory Deposit Bonus Includes 50 Free Spins

September 23, 2020 (Press Release) — Intertops Casino Red has just unveiled an enchanting new Halloween slot game. The new Witchy Wins from Realtime Gaming has RTG’s new Wild Reels and Morphing Multiplying Wilds features. Until Halloween, depositing players can get 50 free spins on the spellbinding new game and get up to $3000 in bonus cash to take it for a spin.

Witchy Wins’ Wild symbol is a bubbling Cauldron. It can randomly morph into a Golden Cauldron and become a Multiplying Wild that multiplies wins up to 4X.

Scatters trigger up to 50 free spins with the new Wild Reels feature. During free spins, one entire reel is always Wild.

The up to $3000 Introductory Bonus for this game is double the usual offer, giving twice as much bonus cash to get to know the new game.

“I don’t know what came over me when I doubled the bonus this time,” laughed Intertops Casino’s manager. “It’s like I was under a spell!”

WITCHY WINS — INTRODUCTORY BONUS

150% Deposit Bonus up to $3000

Includes 50 spins on new Witchy Wins

Min. deposit just $20

Code: WITCHY50

Available until October 31, 2020

Witchy Wins joins Intertops Casino’s growing collection of bewitching games perfect for Halloween including Count Spectacular, Halloween Treasures and the sexy Winnie and Wanda Witch in Bubble Bubble and Bubble Bubble 2.

Intertops Casino’s $120,000 Time Travel Bonus Contest continues until October 5th. Frequent players compete with each other for the top bonuses. Every week, 300 win up to $500 each. A final draw will award a $1000 cash prize.

Intertops Casino Red has been entertaining players for over twenty years and is the world’s most trusted online casino brand.