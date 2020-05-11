Uptown Aces, Daily Cashbacks, Progressives and Cashback Bonuses

How about some daily blackjack, video poker and progressive jackpot bonuses, or maybe some cashback? Join Uptown Aces for All and More

If you’re an avid cards or video poker player, or enjoy progressive games you can boost your bankroll with a couple different deposit match bonuses. 25ACES is worth 25% extra on top of your deposits. Blackjack, video poker and progressive jackpot bonuses can be claim up to two times per day. This bonus code has a 12x wagering.

JACKPOTACES code is good for 50% and can be claimed 2x per day and has a 15x wagering before winnings can be cashed out.

Prefer a no strings attached cashback bonus on all your deposits, you’re in luck! Uptown Aces Casino is giving a instant cashback bonus on every single deposit if you prefer to play with no special match bonuses with your deposits. Receive up to 25% cashback with a 10x playthrough no max cashout.

To claim the 25% cashback bonus just contact live chat within 48 hours of when you busted out of your last deposit. Minimum deposit to apply for the cashback reward is $10.