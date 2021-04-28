Uptown Aces is Closing Out April with a Few Monthly Bonus Packs

Still a few days left in April to take advantage of Uptown Aces monthly bonus packs. Each and every month Uptown posts a big promotions listing for its players.

Included in the list are deposit bonuses, free chips and free spins. Some of the bonuses can be claimed just once, but some can be claimed multiple times.

100 Spins $25+ DAILYTREASURE 2x Daily (10x Roll Over!)

350 Spins $25+ LUCKYGEMS-1 Monthly Pack More Info (30x)

150% $25+ FRESHSLOTS-1 Monthly Pack +25 Spins (30x)

200% $25+ FRESHSLOTS-2 Monthly Pack +25 Spins (30x)

Head on over to Uptown Aces, time is running out to claim the extra offers (3 days left until April is over). Even if you don’t make it before the months end there’s still the generous and impressive welcome bonus for all new players.

Uptown Aces welcomes all new players to the casino with $8,888 in casino bonuses. Yes, $8,888 waiting to be claimed when you make your first several deposits. The minimum bonus to claim each welcome offer is just $20. No max cashout rule applies to the welcome bonus, you don’t see this very often!