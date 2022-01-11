Uptown Aces Year of Jackpots, Payouts and Bonus Rewards are Yours

New Year, New Month, Uptown Aces Wants you to Unpack the Great Bonuses of 2022 and Enjoy A Year of Jackpots, Payouts and Rewards!

It’s a new year and new month which means new promotions are up for grabs over at Uptown Aces Casino. 2022 is a year of jackpots, huge payouts and endless bonus rewards. The possibilities are endless with a 2022 bonus pack that includes a $122 free chip, free spins, deposit match bonuses and more.

BONUS DEP CODE INFO Extras & Roll Over 150% $25+ BIT150COIN Bitcoin Daily +150 Spins (30x) 100% $30+ WEEKLYMATCH Mon-Fri +75 Spins (30x) Up to 225% $25+ BIG2022

2x Daily More Info (30x) 250% $35+ 250SHOWTIME Weekend Fri-Sun (35x) 70% $25+ EASYACES 2x Daily Easy-Win! (17x) 75% $25+ UANOLIMITS Unlimited! +25 Spins (25x) 100 Spins $25+ 5WISHES100 2x Daily (10x Roll Over!) Added Spins $25+ RUNWITHCOMPS-25 Trilogy Pack Double Comps 350Spins $25+ ELASTICSANTA-1 Monthly Pack More Info (30x) 122% $25+ 2022BONUS-1 Monthly Pack +22 Spins (30x) 222% $25+ 2022BONUS-2 Monthly Pack +22 Spins (30x) $122 Free – 2022FREECHIP Monthly Pack Complete Above 400% $20+ 400CASINO 1st Deposit! Up to $4,000! 100 Spins $20+ 100ADDEDSPINS 1st Deposit! Low Playthrough $125 Free $25+ 25EASYWIN125 1st Deposit! 500% Match!

These are just a handful of bonuses being offered all month long. There are cashback rewards, progressive jackpot bonuses and more. All of Uptown Aces bonuses are guaranteed low playthrough and never a cap on how much you can cashout.

Are you ready to get your new year started off right? Play Uptown Aces today to get started. Uptown Aces gets all new players started with a new and improved welcome bonus package worth $8,888. All it takes to activate the welcome offer is a $20 deposit and bonus code UPTOWN1ACES.