Vegas Crest Casino is Hosting its Love Hearts Mission this Month!

Snag up $50 in cash when you complete Love Heart Missions this month at Vegas Crest. Falling in love has always been a personal mission for everyone.

Vegas Crest is offering four different missions, but is a little different than finding love, your mission is to find a reward worth $50 when you complete each one.

Every Sunday in February, if you choose to accept the Love Hears Mission, play the following challenges, and if you can accomplish all four missions on the same day you will be rewarded.

Task 1- Trigger 5 free spins on Gemmer.

Task 2- Hit 10 consecutive wins playing Cupid’s Arrow and win big.

Task 3- Prince Charming will come to your rescue when you win 10 consecutive games on the Prince Charming slot.

Task 4- What will make you smile? Sweet Sugar Kisses will when you win $5 or more spinning the reels of Sugar Kisses.

You can check your mission progress by opening any of the qualified games and clicking on the information tab. If you have completed one of the challenges it will tell you. Will you find love this month, or a $50 cash reward!

Visit Vegas Crest Casino and join the Love Hearts Mission to win more!