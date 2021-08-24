Vegas Crest Casino Welcomes You to the Jungle Party

Have you joined Vegas Crest Casinos Jungle Party yet this month? If you haven’t there’s still plenty of time to claim your Jungle Party High Value Free Spins.

Every Friday and Sundays during the month you can claim up to 300 high value free spins with your second deposit of the day.

Deposit

$50-$100 receive 75 free spins on Party Parrot

$100.01-$250 receive 150 free spins on Jumping Jaguar

$250.01+ receive 250 free spins on Jr. Jungle

$250.01+ and are VIP to receive 300 free spins on Jungle Treasure

All free spins will come with a high bet value so no spinning the reels with the minimum bet size. All free spin winnings are subject to 30x wagering before winnings can be cashed out.

The free spins offer cannot be claimed with any other offer. This promotion is not valid for new players either. All new players are welcomed to the casino with 10 no deposit free spins and then $2,500 in casino welcome bonuses plus additional free spins.

1st deposit- 200% match bonus up to $1,000 plus 30 free spins

2nd deposit- 300% match bonus up to $1,500 plus 60 free spins