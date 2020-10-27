Vegas Crest Casinos $13,000 Halloween Big Bingo Event

This October, you can stand a chance to win up to $13,000 of cash prizes in our biggest bingo event of the month. This bingo event will happen in the Tourney Bingo Room on Saturday, October 31 EDT at Vegas Crest Casino

It’s more than just Halloween October 31st! Vegas Crest is hosting its $13,000 Big Bingo Event on the 31st too! The biggest bingo event of the month is finally here, and it just happens to fall on the same day as trick or treating. The event doesn’t start until later in the evening so there is plenty of time to cater to the trick or treaters and cater to yourself for a chance to take home the grand prize of $10,000 in cash.

There is $13,000 guaranteed to be given away throughout the night. There will be three top of the hour games that will each pay out $1,000 each and then the big event paying $10,000. All prizes are guaranteed no matter how many numbers it takes to get a bingo.

The big event will take place in the Tourney Bingo room and the top of the hour games is considered warm up games. They will each play at 7:00pm, 8:00 and 9:00pm EDT. The big $10,000 coverall game will play at 10:00pm EDT sharp, so don’t be late! Tickets for the warm up games are $2.00 each and $5.00 each for the big event.

There’s no tricks, all treats, play Vegas Crest Bingo October 31st!