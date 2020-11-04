Vegas Crest Casinos At the Movies Slot Tournament, Win $300!

Enjoy a night out at the movies and win $300 playing Vegas Crest’ At the Movies Slots Tourney

Enjoy a night out at the movies and have a chance to win $300 playing Vegas Crest’ At the Movies Slots Tourney. Every Saturday, throughout the month of November, Vegas Crest is bringing the cinema to your home with their movie and cartoon themed online slots. Pick any of the qualifying games to join in on the fun.

Play Age of Spartans, Legendary of Mulan, Heist, Frozen Fairies, Fire and Steel, Spinfinity Man, Weekend in Vegas, At the Movies, Ladybucks, Jack Frost, Aladdins Loot, At the Movies and The Slotfather-Part II and get the best-equalized spins to earn points. All it takes is one spin that could win you the entire tournament competition. If you don’t land 1st place, no worries, Vegas Crest is paying out the top 20 players with a total of $775 to be won every week.

Prizes

Ranking Prizes Balance

1st Place $300 Cash

2nd Place $200 Casino Bonus

3rd Place $100 Casino Bonus

4th Place $50 Casino Bonus

5th Place $25 Casino Bonus

6th – 10th Place $10 Casino Bonus

11th – 20th Place $5 Casino Bonus

Get your showtimes now for the At the Movies Slot tourney at Vegas Crest Casino!