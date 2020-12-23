Vegas Crest’ Casinos Countdown Till Christmas is Still Underway

A few more days until Christmas, which means a few more Christmas gifts to unwrap! Every day, all month long, Vegas Crest has been offering their fun-filled Advent calendar with a magical reward each day.

The gifts so far have been very generous with free cash bonuses ranging from $4.00 up to $10.00 to 50 free spins.

Today, December 22nd enjoy 20 free spins on Primal Hunt. Travel back in time to the stone age era when you spin the 5 reels, 80 paylines of this BetSoft hit slot. Enter the dark and exotic caves with every spin for your chance to win multipliers, wilds, an da chance to land the 4,420x max jackpot.

To be eligible for the daily Advent rewards you must have funded your account in the previous seven days. Daily codes are valid from 12:01am EST until 11:59pm EST. All casino bonuses and free spins are subject to wagering requirements. All free spin bonus codes expire 24 hours after being issued.

Enjoy today’s Christmas reward! Play Vegas Crest before 11:59pm EST to claim your free spins. Come back tomorrow to unwrap your new gift. Reward yourself with a first time depositing bonus too while your there. Vegas Crest welcomes new players with 10 no deposit free spins just for signing up and a 200% match up to $1,000 plus 30 free spins with the first deposit.