Vegas Crest Casino’s VIP Slots Tourney Offers $2,000 Prize Pool

Play Vegas Crest Casinos first VIP Slots Tourney of the year and you could walk away with $1,000 in cash.

Every Tuesday and Wednesday play for a chance to win a share of the massive prize pool worth $2,000 when you score best equalized win over 20 spins and out score your opponents. The top 10 players who can score the most points across the two-day event will guarantee themselves a prize payout.

To qualify you must earn your points on the qualifying slots only; Wu Zetian, Faerie Spells, Joker Dice, Dragons Nest, Blood, Pandora, Golden Gorilla, 88 Frenzy Fortune, Charlottes Web, Book of Mummy, Dia De Los Muertos and Joker Madness. Be sure to opt in before playing or your spins won’t count.

Prizes

Ranking Prizes Balance 1st Place $1,000.00 Cash 2nd Place $500.00 Casino Bonus 3rd Place $250.00 Casino Bonus 4th Place $75.00 Casino Bonus 5th Place $50.00 Casino Bonus 6th – 10th Place $25.00 Casino Bonus

This tournament event is open to VIP players only. Players need to make one deposit in the previous seven days to participate. Points are earned by accumulating the best equalized wins over 20 spins. 1st place prize is wager free, all other prizes are awarded as casino bonuses and are subject to 35x wagering.

Terms and Conditions: