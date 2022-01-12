Vegas Crest Casino’s VIP Slots Tourney Offers $2,000 Prize Pool

Play Vegas Crest Casinos first VIP Slots Tourney of the year and you could walk away with $1,000 in cash.
Every Tuesday and Wednesday play for a chance to win a share of the massive prize pool worth $2,000 when you score best equalized win over 20 spins and out score your opponents. The top 10 players who can score the most points across the two-day event will guarantee themselves a prize payout.
To qualify you must earn your points on the qualifying slots only; Wu Zetian, Faerie Spells, Joker Dice, Dragons Nest, Blood, Pandora, Golden Gorilla, 88 Frenzy Fortune, Charlottes Web, Book of Mummy, Dia De Los Muertos and Joker Madness. Be sure to opt in before playing or your spins won’t count.
Prizes
|Ranking
|Prizes
|Balance
|1st Place
|$1,000.00
|Cash
|2nd Place
|$500.00
|Casino Bonus
|3rd Place
|$250.00
|Casino Bonus
|4th Place
|$75.00
|Casino Bonus
|5th Place
|$50.00
|Casino Bonus
|6th – 10th Place
|$25.00
|Casino Bonus
This tournament event is open to VIP players only. Players need to make one deposit in the previous seven days to participate. Points are earned by accumulating the best equalized wins over 20 spins. 1st place prize is wager free, all other prizes are awarded as casino bonuses and are subject to 35x wagering.
Terms and Conditions:
- The Tournaments will take every week between Tuesday at 12:01AM EST to Wednesday 11:59PM EST during the month of January.
- This tournament is only available to VIP Players.
- Players must have made at least 1 deposit in the 7 days prior to opting in to participate in the Tournament.
- Players must select “opt in” to be eligible to participate in this Tournament. Failure to opt in will result in none of the games played counting towards winning the Tournament and no prizes will be awarded.
- The Tournament is based on the best-equalized win over 20 consecutive rounds playing the selected slots shown.
- Incomplete sets (of rounds) will not be considered towards winning the Tournament.
- Free rounds are regarding as individual rounds and the value of the win is considered as the score for that round.
- Cash Bonus prizes are automatically credited to players account on Thursdays.
- Prizes given in Bonus balance have a x35 wagering requirements.
- If there is a tie for first place, the higher prize is awarded to the player who achieved the specified ranking first.