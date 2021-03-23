VIP Casino Bonuses Rewards for Real Money Players!

Did you know that VIP players at Vegas Crest Casino are rolled out the red carpet?

Vegas Crest Casino prides itself in rewarding their real money players, and they VIP players. The VIP casino bonuses, and reward are second to none with all VIPs receiving double the regular rewards.

VIPs receive twice the daily bonuses in comparison to regular players. These bonuses included, but are not limited to-

Daily 75% match up to $75 on the first two deposits between $25 and $100

Daily 100% match up to $250 on the first two deposits between $100.01 and up to $250

Daily 200% match up to $1,000 on the first two deposits over $250.01

Plus receive an automatic 25% Match on all other deposits every day

Double Casino comp points- earn 4 for every dollar wagered on the slots and 2 for all other games

$2 in real cash for every $500 wagered with comp point conversion

How do you become VIP to start earning double the rewards? When you deposit at least $1,000 in lifetime deposits you are welcomed to the Elite Club. You can maintain this statue by earning at least 100,000 in comp points or depositing the same amount.