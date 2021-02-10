Want a Shot at a $1 Million Prize Pool? Play Bovada’s Monthly Milly Today!

Bovada is giving you a chance at a $1 million prize pool with their Monthly Milly tournament competition. Yes, your poker calendar just got busier with this one single event that is guaranteeing a $1 million prize pool.

The Monthly Milly is running through Sunday February 21st. You can buy a seat at the table for $535 or by qualifying in one of the Satellite competitions that’s going on every day. Satellites can be played for as low as $1.10. You have all year long to grab your seat, but time is running out, so hurry and get your seat secured today.

Take a look at the poker lobby to see the full schedule. Tournament tickets cannot be used in any other tournament competition or exchanged for cash. Get started with Bovada Poker today! Bovada is offering all new poker players a 100% match bonus with the first deposit up to $500.

Casino players are welcomed to sign up too and take advantage of the 100% bonus up to $1,000 with bonus code NEWWELCOME. Sports fans you’re not left out! Bovada welcomes all punters with a 50% bonus up to $250.